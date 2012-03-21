* Investors buying after last week's price plunge * Feb existing home sales unexpectedly fell By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose o n W ednesday as investors took advantage of a recent gain in yields to do some bargain hunting, although price losses were limited by expectations that a better economic picture would continue to erode the value of government debt. Treasuries prices plunged last week and yields solidly broke above ranges that had held for four and a half months, as recent data has pointed to an economic recovery that is gaining steam, lowering expectations of further economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve. "People are starting to price out the end of Fed support," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. "Over time, it is likely that as the economy recovers and we get stronger and stronger economic data, that yields will continue to rise," In the short-term however, the recent price decline, which added over 25 basis points to benchmark yields last week, offered a chance for some investors to buy lower risk U.S. government debt at prices they have not seen in months. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 2.32 percent, down from 2.36 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 20/32 higher to yield 3.41 percent from 3.45 percent. Market players also pointed to the Federal Reserve's buying of longer-dated Treasuries under its latest stimulus program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," as a factor propping up Treasuries. "Technical factors also helped stymie the surge higher in yields, as did the New York Fed's buyback," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado. The Fed was scheduled on Wednesday to buy $3.5 billion to $4.25 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2018 through February 2020 as part of Operation Twist. Data showing an unexpected fall in existing home sales in February also supported the rise in Treasuries prices. The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slipped 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 4.59 million units last month. However, January's sales pace was revised up to 4.63 million units from the previously reported 4.57 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales to rise to a 4.62 million-unit sales pace last month. Treasuries rose modestly on Tuesday with some support from data showing housing starts dipped last month. "Some bargain hunting and short covering halted the climb in yields as growth worries again took center stage," Englund said.