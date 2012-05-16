NEW YORK May 16 U.S. Treasuries' prices widened
early losses on Wednesday after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's comments about keeping Greece in the euro zone curbed
the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Yields had fallen overnight on worries about Greece's
political and financial crisis. But they were off those lows in
early dealings, with the 10-year Treasury note yielding 1.81
percent and the 30-year Treasury bond yielding 2.96 percent.
Yields move in inverse relationship to bond prices.
A German government spokesman said on Wednesday that after
Tuesday's meeting between Merkel and new French President
Francois Hollande, the chancellor had said that "where there are
opportunities for additional growth impulses in Greece, via
support for Greece's own efforts, we are open to listen to such
proposals or make proposals of our own".