By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. Treasuries prices were
mixed on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally
that was sparked by fears over a worsening of the European debt
crisis and ahead of $99 billion in new Treasuries supply
scheduled for this week.
Benchmark 10-year note yields traded near lows hit last week
t hat were near the lowest levels in at least 60 years as
investors looked for new information over how European leaders
will address a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
Leaders of the Group of 8 richest nations at a summit on
Saturday said they had an interest in having Greece stay in the
euro zone and vowed to balance European austerity measures with
U.S. style-stimulus seen as vital to healing ailing euro-zone
economies.
"There was a lack of bad headlines over the weekend," which
reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt, said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "Greece and
political uncertainties in Europe continue to be the driving
factor in the market."
Traders were also consolidating positions after a two-month
rally driven by fears over Europe and concern that U.S. economic
growth is slowing.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have fallen by
more than 60 basis points in the last two months and traded on
Monday at 1.73 percent, not far from the 1.67 percent hit on
Sept. 23 that was the lowest yield in at least 60 years.
Renewed hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will extend bond
purchases after its Operation Twist program expires next month
have led to a large unwind of trades that were designed to
profit from the program's end.
The Treasuries yield curve flattened dramatically late last
week as investors unwound trades that were meant to profit from
curve steepening.
Operation Twist involves buying long-dated debt and funding
the purchases with sales of short-term notes, in an effort to
reduce long term borrowing costs.
The Fed bought $1.84 billion in long-dated Treasuries due
between 2036 and 2041 on Monday as part of the program.
NEW SUPPLY, SEVENS MAY BE TESTED NEAR RECORDS
New Treasuries sales this week that will include $99 billion
in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes may serve as
resistance to keep yields above their recent lows, said Societe
Generale's Murphy.
Thursday's seven-year note auction will be the most closely
watched, coming a day before an early bond market close for the
long, Memorial Day weekend.
The debt is the most sensitive as the Fed approaches the end
of Operation Twist.
"It's the one part of the market that's been most influenced
by Operation Twist," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "To the extent that
anyone feels that they've got to make a decision about Operation
Twist at this auction before the program ends then you may get
moves in the sevens."
The seven-year notes last traded at yields of
1.17 percent, after falling to a new low of 1.14 percent on
Friday.
April's seven-year note auction sold at record low auction
yields of 1.35 percent.