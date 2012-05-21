By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally that was sparked by fears over a worsening of the European debt crisis and ahead of $99 billion in new Treasuries supply scheduled for this week. Benchmark 10-year note yields traded near lows hit last week t hat were near the lowest levels in at least 60 years as investors looked for new information over how European leaders will address a possible Greek exit from the euro zone. Leaders of the Group of 8 richest nations at a summit on Saturday said they had an interest in having Greece stay in the euro zone and vowed to balance European austerity measures with U.S. style-stimulus seen as vital to healing ailing euro-zone economies. "There was a lack of bad headlines over the weekend," which reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt, said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "Greece and political uncertainties in Europe continue to be the driving factor in the market." Traders were also consolidating positions after a two-month rally driven by fears over Europe and concern that U.S. economic growth is slowing. Benchmark 10-year note yields have fallen by more than 60 basis points in the last two months and traded on Monday at 1.73 percent, not far from the 1.67 percent hit on Sept. 23 that was the lowest yield in at least 60 years. Renewed hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will extend bond purchases after its Operation Twist program expires next month have led to a large unwind of trades that were designed to profit from the program's end. The Treasuries yield curve flattened dramatically late last week as investors unwound trades that were meant to profit from curve steepening. Operation Twist involves buying long-dated debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-term notes, in an effort to reduce long term borrowing costs. The Fed bought $1.84 billion in long-dated Treasuries due between 2036 and 2041 on Monday as part of the program. NEW SUPPLY, SEVENS MAY BE TESTED NEAR RECORDS New Treasuries sales this week that will include $99 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes may serve as resistance to keep yields above their recent lows, said Societe Generale's Murphy. Thursday's seven-year note auction will be the most closely watched, coming a day before an early bond market close for the long, Memorial Day weekend. The debt is the most sensitive as the Fed approaches the end of Operation Twist. "It's the one part of the market that's been most influenced by Operation Twist," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "To the extent that anyone feels that they've got to make a decision about Operation Twist at this auction before the program ends then you may get moves in the sevens." The seven-year notes last traded at yields of 1.17 percent, after falling to a new low of 1.14 percent on Friday. April's seven-year note auction sold at record low auction yields of 1.35 percent.