NEW YORK, Sept 28 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended an overnight gain to a point in early dealings on Friday.

The 30-year bond was up 1-1/32, its yield easing to 2.79 percent from 2.85 percent late on Thursday.

U.S. debt prices rose in Europe overnight as an initially positive reception for Spain's 2013 budget faded and traders refocused on the hurdles ahead for Madrid as it tackles its debt crisis.