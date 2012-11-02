NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
after a government report showing stronger than forecast U.S.
job growth in October offered a hopeful sign for the economic
recovery.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year note, up 1/32 before
the report, was down 9/32 afterwards. Its yield rose to 1.77
percent from 1.73 percent late on Thursday.
The 30-year Treasury bond, down 1/32 before the
report, extended that loss to nearly a point after the monthly
report on U.S. employment. Its yield rose to 2.96 percent from
2.91 percent late on Thursday.
The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 171,000
people to their payrolls last month. The government also said
84,000 more jobs were created in August and September than
initially estimated.
The jobless rate edged a tenth of a point higher to 7.9
percent, but that was due to a surge of workers back into the
workforce. Only people who have recently looked for a job can
count as unemployed.