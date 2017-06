NEW YORK Nov 7 The price of the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note extended its gain to a point on Wednesday following the re-election of President Barack Obama.

The 10-year note was up one point in price, its yield easing to 1.64 percent from 1.75 percent late on Tuesday.

The price of the 10-year note rose even though the Treasury is auctioning 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), an event that tends to encourage some price-cutting ahead of the sale.