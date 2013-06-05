UPDATE 1-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected private sector employment report pointed to the Federal Reserve providing continued support for the economy and financial markets.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 5/32 of a point before the report, was up 12/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 2.11 percent, down from 2.15 percent late on Tuesday.
U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, less than what economists had forecast, a report by a payrolls processor showed. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 165,000 jobs.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
WARSAW, March 29 Griffin Premium RE, part of Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, said on Wednesday it set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys per share, which values the offer at 508 million zlotys ($129.42 million).
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from strong U.S. shares overnight.