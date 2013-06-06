JGBs mostly higher, underpinned by solid demand at 10-year sale
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven buying as equities dipped and on decent results at an auction of 10-year JGBs.
NEW YORK, June 6 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond rose more than one point while the 10-year yield moved down toward 2 percent on Thursday as investors chose safe-haven U.S. debt over riskier assets.
The 30-year bond rose 1-4/32, allowing its yield to ease to 3.18 percent from 3.25 percent before midday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 19/32 in price, while its yield moved to 2.02 percent from 2.09 percent before midday.
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
