* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fall to four-month
lows
* Traders see one in four chance of a Fed rate hike in
September
* Yield curve steepens in choppy trading and heavy volume
* U.S. to sell $90 billion in short-to-medium debt supply
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday, with benchmark yields falling to four-month lows, as
investors worldwide scrambled for low-risk assets and dumped
stocks and other risky investments on worries that China's
problems will hurt the global economy.
A near 9 percent drop in Chinese stocks on Monday triggered
heavy selling in commodities and other stock markets.
The market turbulence reduced expectations the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in September, which some
traders reckoned could further undermine investor confidence.
"The Treasuries market was simply reacting to the stock
market and price actions of other risky assets," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Bond prices swung with the gyrations on Wall Street where
the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 1,000
points shortly after it opened. Major U.S. stock indexes' losses
narrowed to around 1 percent by midday, paring safe-haven bids
for Treasuries, but the comeback faded in late U.S. trading.
The global stock market rout began after Beijing surprised
investors on Aug. 11 by devaluing the yuan, sparking fears of a
currency war, in which nations seek to make their exports
cheaper than those of their trading partners.
"The China devaluation opened up Pandora's Box," said Mike
Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Worries about China, the world's No. 2 economy and a huge
importer of raw materials, have stoked a dramatic drop in prices
of oil and other commodities. The stock
markets of developing economies that rely on commodities exports
have tumbled, with the MSCI emerging market index
hitting a six-year low.
In this jittery climate, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes were up 12/32 in price, retreating from a
rally of more than 1 point. The 10-year yield was last at 2.007
percent, down 5 basis points, after falling to a four-month
trough of 1.905 percent earlier Monday.
The two-year note yield fell to a 6-1/2-week low
as traders reduced their expectations of a September rate
increase. It was last down 5 basis points at 0.576 percent.
In the futures market, the Sept 10-year T-note contract
rose 13/32 at 129-3/32 on its heaviest one-day trading
volume in three months.
In over-the-counter trading, the drop in money market rates
implied traders now see a one-in-four chance the Fed will raise
rates next month and a 50 percent chance of a rate hike in
December.
The perceived reduced likelihood of a rate increase by
year-end led to a wider gap between shorter- and longer-dated
yields. The yield curve between five- and 30-years steepened to
1.36 percentage points, the widest in three weeks.
Analysts said the risk aversion among investors should bode
well for this week's auctions of U.S. government debt.
The Treasury Department will sell $90 billion in
coupon-bearing debt, including $26 billion in two-year notes
, $35 billion in five-year notes
and $29 billion in seven-year notes.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
James Dalgleish)