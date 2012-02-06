* Drawn-out Greek debt talk lends bid for bonds
* Fed to buy $1.5-$2.0 bln debt due in 2036-2041
* No major U.S. data after strong Jan jobs data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. government debt
prices held steady on Monday as the lack of progress
in Greece to meet required terms for a bailout rekindled worries
about a disorderly default, bringing some buyers back into the
bond market.
Longer-dated Treasuries prices also garnered support from
trader demand in advance of the Federal Reserve's expected
purchase of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in debt due in 2036 to
2041.
"It's all coming back down with the Greek talks right now,"
said Mike Franzese, head of Treasuries trading at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
Greece let yet another deadline slip on Monday for
responding to painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout as patience
among European leaders wore thin over drawn-out negotiations
among its feuding political leaders. Failure to strike a deal to
secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue risks pushing
the heavily indebted nation into a chaotic default which could
threaten its future in the euro zone.
The early safe-haven bids for Treasuries was curbed by some
optimism about U.S. economy after Friday's
stronger-than-expected payrolls data that showed the monthly
jobless rate fell to a near three-year low.
However, some economists have downplayed the notion that
even the traction in the employment picture would deter the U.S.
central bank from backing away from yet another round of large
scale purchase of mortgage-backed securities and keeping
interest rates exceptionally low until at least late 2014.
"People doubt the Fed will change its stance right now,"
Franzese said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price at 100-23/32 for a yield of 1.92 percent, while
30-year bonds climbed 5/32 at 100-6/32 with their
yield dipping 1 basis point to 3.12 percent.
The 10-year and 30-year yield rose 10 basis points and 12
basis points, respectively on Friday, their biggest one-day
gains in about 7-1/2 weeks.
After last week's heavy calender of economic data, there
will be no major U.S. data releases on Monday.