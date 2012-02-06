* Traders make room for $72 bln coupon supply * Fed's Bullard talks down prolonged low-rates stand * Drawn-out Greek debt talk lends bid for bonds * Fed to buy $1.5-$2.0 bln debt due in 2036-2041 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Monday, extending Friday's sell-off as traders made room for $72 billon in coupon supply, a part of the government's February refunding this week. The U.S. Treasury plans to sell $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday; $24 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. The combined sales are expected to raise $22.4 billion in new cash for the government. Perceived hawkish comments from St Louis Federal Reserve chief James Bullard also fanned selling in bonds, although benchmark yields stayed below the 2 percent threshold. The market's early decline was limited by the lack of progress in Greece to meet required terms for a bailout. This rekindled worries about a disorderly default. "There might be some positioning in advance in this week's supply," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist with LPL Financial in San Diego. "What is supporting the Treasuries is that Greece is still an issue." Greece let yet another deadline slip on Monday for responding to painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout as patience among European leaders wore thin over drawn-out negotiations among its feuding political leaders. Failure to strike a deal to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue risks pushing the heavily indebted nation into a chaotic default which could threaten its future in the euro zone. Longer-dated Treasuries prices also garnered support from trader demand in advance of the Federal Reserve's expected purchase of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in debt due in 2036 to 2041 at about 11 a.m. (1600 GMT). Still Friday's news that showed the monthly U.S. jobless rate falling to a near three-year low has reduced earlier bullish bets in the wake of the Fed's announcement that it might not raise interest rates from near zero until at least late 2014 earlier this month. Bullard, speaking in the aftermath of Friday's jobs report, said a prolonged period of near zero rate policy could end up hurting the U.S. economy in the long run. "A near-zero rate policy stretching over may years can begin to distort fundamental decision-making in the economy in ways that may be destructive to longer-run economic growth," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said. However, some economists have downplayed the notion that even faster job growth would deter the U.S. central bank from backing away from yet another round of large scale purchase of mortgage-backed securities and keeping interest rates exceptionally low for another three years. "People doubt the Fed will change its stance right now," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasuries trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged for a yield of 1.92 percent, while 30-year bonds rose 6/32 with their yield falling to 3.12 percent. The 10-year and 30-year yield rose 10 basis points and 12 basis points, respectively on Friday, their biggest one-day gains in about 7-1/2 weeks.