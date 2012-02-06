* Traders make room for $72 bln coupon supply
* Fed's Bullard talks down prolonged low-rates stand
* Drawn-out Greek debt talk lends bid for bonds
* Fed to buy $1.5-$2.0 bln debt due in 2036-2041
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. Treasuries prices
were mixed on Monday, extending Friday's sell-off as
traders made room for $72 billon in coupon supply, a part of the
government's February refunding this week.
The U.S. Treasury plans to sell $32 billion in three-year
notes on Tuesday; $24 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and
$16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. The combined sales are
expected to raise $22.4 billion in new cash for the government.
Perceived hawkish comments from St Louis Federal Reserve
chief James Bullard also fanned selling in bonds, although
benchmark yields stayed below the 2 percent threshold.
The market's early decline was limited by the lack of
progress in Greece to meet required terms for a bailout. This
rekindled worries about a disorderly default.
"There might be some positioning in advance in this week's
supply," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist with LPL
Financial in San Diego. "What is supporting the Treasuries is
that Greece is still an issue."
Greece let yet another deadline slip on Monday for
responding to painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout as patience
among European leaders wore thin over drawn-out negotiations
among its feuding political leaders. Failure to strike a deal to
secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue risks pushing
the heavily indebted nation into a chaotic default which could
threaten its future in the euro zone.
Longer-dated Treasuries prices also garnered support from
trader demand in advance of the Federal Reserve's expected
purchase of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in debt due in 2036 to
2041 at about 11 a.m. (1600 GMT).
Still Friday's news that showed the monthly U.S. jobless
rate falling to a near three-year low has reduced earlier
bullish bets in the wake of the Fed's announcement that it might
not raise interest rates from near zero until at least late 2014
earlier this month.
Bullard, speaking in the aftermath of Friday's jobs report,
said a prolonged period of near zero rate policy could end up
hurting the U.S. economy in the long run.
"A near-zero rate policy stretching over may years can begin
to distort fundamental decision-making in the economy in ways
that may be destructive to longer-run economic growth," St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said.
However, some economists have downplayed the notion that
even faster job growth would deter the U.S. central bank from
backing away from yet another round of large scale purchase of
mortgage-backed securities and keeping interest rates
exceptionally low for another three years.
"People doubt the Fed will change its stance right now,"
said Mike Franzese, head of Treasuries trading at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged
for a yield of 1.92 percent, while 30-year bonds
rose 6/32 with their yield falling to 3.12 percent.
The 10-year and 30-year yield rose 10 basis points and 12
basis points, respectively on Friday, their biggest one-day
gains in about 7-1/2 weeks.