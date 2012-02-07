UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
NEW YORK Feb 7 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell 1 point in midmorning trading on Tuesday, extending their earlier decline on selling tied to upcoming supply and news Greece might be closer to obtaining fresh aid to avoid a messy debt default.
The long bond last traded down 1-1/32 in price at 99-19/32 for a yield of 3.15 percent, up 5 basis points from Monday's close.
The spread between two-year and 30-year yield grew to nearly 2.90 perent, its widest level in about three weeks.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results