* Investors make room before 3-year note sale
* News of Greek aid deal pares safety bids for bonds
* Upcoming 3-year notes might sell near record low yield
* Testimony from Fed's Bernanke offers no surprises
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. government debt
prices fell on Tuesday as investors made room before
the start of this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and as
traders pared safe-haven holdings after a report that Greece was
close to agreeing to terms of a bailout.
Greece's government was preparing the text of an agreement
on a 130 billion euro bailout that must still be approved by
political leaders, a Greek official said, suggesting Athens had
largely wrapped up talks with lenders on the rescue.
"Greece remains on the front page and whether it will come
to a resolution," said Todd Colvin, senior vice president of
global institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in
Chicago.
Developments on talks over a bailout to avert a disorderly
debt default compounded selling tied to this week's coupon
supply.
"We do have some of the price concession that is supply
related," said Greg Faranello, a senior Treasuries trader at SG
Americas Securities in New York.
The U.S. Treasury will kick off the quarterly refunding with
a $32 billion auction of three-year notes later Tuesday,
following by a $24 billion sale of 10-year debt on Wednesday and
a $16 billion offering of 30-year bond on Thursday.
Analysts expected solid bids for the new three-year issue,
with safe-haven bids sparked by lingering worries about Greece
seen overcoming concerns about their historically low yields.
In the when-issued market, traders expected the three-year
notes due February 2015 to sell at a yield of
0 .3430 percent in advance of the auction at 1 p.m. EST
(1800 GMT).
If investors and dealers were to buy them at this level, it
would be within striking distance from the record low
of 0.334 percent set in September 2011, according to Treasury
data.
While the Treasury starts its refunding, the Federal
Reserve plans to sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities, part of $400 billion Operation
Twist program to help hold long-term interest rates.
In the open market, actively traded three-year Treasuries
dipped 1/32 in price at 99-24/32 for a yield of
0.33 percent, up 2 basis points from Monday's close.
Longer-dated government securities were the weakest
performers. The benchmark 10-year note traded down
15/32 in price at 100-12/32 for a yield of 1.96 percent, up more
than 5 basis points from late on Monday. The long bond
, fell 1 point in midmorning trading, extending
their earlier decline on selling tied to upcoming supply and
news Greece might be closer to obtaining fresh aid to avoid a
messy debt default. The long bond last traded down
1-1/32 in price at 99-19/32 for a yield of 3.15 percent, up 5
basis points from Monday's close.
Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began his
testimony on the U.S. economy before the Senate Budget
Committee.
His prepared speech was nearly identical to the
one he delivered before a House budget panel last Thursday. The
next day, a stronger-than-expected jobs report showed the U.S.
jobless rate fell to its lowest level in nearly three years in
January.
Most analysts do not expect Bernanke will signal any change
in the U.S. central bank's commitment to keep short-term
interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 and possibly
buying more mortgage-backed securities to help the fragile
housing market.
"One (jobs) number is not going to change their
outlook," Faranello said.