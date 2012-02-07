* Investors pare holdings before 3-year note supply
* News of Greek aid deal pares safety bids for bonds
* Upcoming 3-year notes might sell near record low yield
* Testimony from Fed's Bernanke offers no surprises
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices
fell on Tuesday as investors prepared for the start of this
week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and on a reduced safety
bid after a report that Greece was close to agreeing to terms of
a bailout.
A reversal in Wall Street stocks from early losses also
spurred the selling in Treasuries, pushing longer-dated yields
to their highest levels in more than two weeks.
Greece's government was preparing the text of an agreement
on a 130 billion euro bailout that must still be approved by
political leaders, a Greek official said, suggesting Athens had
largely wrapped up talks with lenders on a rescue that is
critical to avoiding a disorderly default.
"At least a short-term solution for Greece is contributing
to the sell-off," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income
strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama.
But Stark and other analysts said the prospect that
debt-laden Greece would stay in the euro zone remains cloudy.
The uncertainty could keep investors nervous and sustain
safe-haven bids for Treasuries in the foreseeable future.
"In the long term, Greece might have to leave the euro zone
so it could go back to the drachma and start all over again. It
doesn't have fundamental factors that it could grow itself out
of its problems," Stark said.
The developments on the bailout talks compounded selling
tied to this week's coupon supply.
"We do have some of the price concession that is supply
related," said Greg Faranello, a senior Treasuries trader at SG
Americas Securities in New York.
The U.S. Treasury will kick off the quarterly refunding with
a $32 billion auction of three-year notes later Tuesday,
followed by a $24 billion sale of 10-year debt on Wednesday and
a $16 billion offering of 30-year bond on Thursday.
Analysts expected solid bids for the new three-year issue,
with safe-haven bids sparked by lingering worries about Greece
seen overcoming concerns about historically low yields.
In the when-issued market, traders expected the three-year
notes due February 2015 to sell at a yield of
0.351 percent in advance of the auction at 1 p.m. EST (1800
GMT).
That estimated yield would be below the 0.370 percent yield
set at last month's auction but above the record low of 0.334
percent set last September, according to Treasury data.
FED STIMULUS
Also on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve sold $1.33 billion in
short-dated Treasury inflation-protected securities, part of its
$400 billion Operation Twist program designed to help hold down
long-term interest rates.
In the open market, actively traded three-year Treasuries
dipped 2/32 in price at 99-24/32 for a yield of 0.34
percent, up 2 basis points from Monday's close.
Longer-dated government securities lagged shorter issues, as
some traders bet on weaker bidding for the 10-year and 30-year
supply later this week.
The benchmark 10-year note traded down 20/32 in
price at 100-8/32 for a yield of 1.97 percent, up 7 basis points
from late on Monday.
The long bond fell 1-8/32 points at 99-10/32 for
a yield of 3.16 percent, up almost 7 basis points from Monday.
Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began his testimony on
the U.S. economy before the Senate Budget Committee.
His prepared speech was nearly identical to the one he
delivered before a House budget panel last Thursday, the day
before the government reported the U.S. jobless rate fell to its
lowest level in nearly three years in January.
Most analysts do not expect Bernanke will signal any change
in the U.S. central bank's commitment to keep short-term
interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 and possibly
buy more mortgage-backed securities to help the fragile housing
market.
"The likelihood of more Fed stimulus is less, but housing
remains depressed. They might use that as justification for more
purchases of mortgage securities," Sterne's Stark said.