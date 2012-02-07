UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on Tuesday following average to weak demand in an auction of $32 billion of three-year Treasury notes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.9 percent late Monday. The notes had been trading 14/32 lower in price prior to the auction.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-6/32 lower to yield 3.17 percent from 3.09 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results