NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. government debt prices turned flat to higher in early morning trading on Wednesday, paring earlier losses linked to traders reducing their bond holdings before a $24 billion auction of new 10-year notes.

The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 4/32 in price at 99-21/32 for a yield 3.14 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Tuesday. It had touched a session low of 98-31/32 earlier with a yield of 3.18 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)