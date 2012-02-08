* Traders await Greek reform vote for bailout
* Benchmark yields climb to highest in 2 weeks
* Good demand seen for new 10-year issue at 2 percent
* Fed to hold one bond purchase, one note sale
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. Treasuries prices
fell on Wednesday as traders reduced government debt
holdings ahead of a $24 billion auction of 10-year notes, a day
after relatively tame bidding for $32 billion worth of
three-year notes.
Hopes Greek leaders would reach a fiscal reform deal in
exchange for a bailout to avoid a disorderly debt default also
stoked selling in Treasuries, but lingering worries about the
future of the euro zone have kept longer-dated Treasury yields
from their recent highs set in late 2011, analysts said.
"There are some positionings going into the rest of the
refunding so that's weighing on the market," said John Canavan,
market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in
Princeton, New Jersey.
Benchmark 10-year note yields crossed above the 2 percent
threshold for the first time in two weeks. They has risen since
Friday in the wake of a stronger-than-expected January payrolls
report and cautious optimism about Greece securing 130 billion
euro ($172 billion) in fresh aid from the International Monetary
Fund and the European Union.
Trading was choppy on uncertainties on a Greek bailout,
which brought brief bursts of safe-haven buying in Treasuries.
"There is this backdraft from Greece. Are they on the edge
of a deal or are things going to fall apart?" said Larry
Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co in New York.
Leaders of the three parties in the coalition of Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos are attempting yet again to reach a
fiscal reform deal after Papademos postponed a meeting on the
matter on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year note was down 5/32 in
price at 100-1/32, yielding 1.995 percent, up nearly 2 basis
points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield touched 2.005
percent in overseas trading.
The 30-year bond was 7/32 lower at 99-10/32 with
a yield of 3.16 percent, up 1 basis point on the day. It was
down half a point and hit a session high at 3.18 percent.
With one eye on developments in Greece, traders were gearing
up for the second leg of this week's $72 billion quarterly
refunding. They expect the new 10-year issue to
sell at 2.039 percent, above the record low of 1.900 percent at
last month's 10-year auction.
At this level, the 10-year note should entice interest from
domestic and overseas investors, analysts said.
The Treasury will announce the 10-year auction results
shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
While the Treasury continues its February refunding, the
Federal Reserve will hold two operations for its $400 billion
Operation Twist program aimed at holding down long-term interest
rates. At 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), it plans to buy $1.5 billion to
$2.0 billion in Treasuries due in 2036 to 2041, followed by an
$8.00 billion to $8.75 billion sale of Treasuries due in 2013 at
2 p.m. (1900 GMT).
In the absence of major economic data, traders may look for
clues on what Fed policy-makers are thinking when San Francisco
Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak about the
economy at 10:50 a.m. (1550 GMT).