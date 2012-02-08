NEW YORK Feb 8 Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds climbed to session highs in late morning trading on Wednesday after news that the European Central Bank remains divided on what contribution it could make to a Greek debt restructuring.

The bank's 23-member governing council has yet to agree on a position, two policy sources told Reuters.

With private creditors having already largely agreed to write down the value of their Greek bonds, Athens and the commercial banks are calling on the ECB to accept some losses to help cut the debt to a sustainable level.

The 30-year U.S. government bond jumped 11/32 in price to 99-29/32 with a yield of 3.13 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from late Tuesday. Long bond prices were in negative territory before the ECB news.