* Traders await Greek reform vote for bailout * Benchmark yields climb to highest in 2 weeks * Good demand seen for new 10-year issue at 2 percent * Fed buys $1.8 bln bonds, to sell short-dated notes By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady on Wednesday in volatile trading in advance of a $24 billion sale of new 10-year government debt. The market struggled to stick to a single direction as uncertainties about the longer-term prospects of Greece, which is seeking to avoid a chaotic default, countered worries about demand for the latest U.S. 10-year note offering. "We are in a wait-and-see mode with Greece, while the 10-year auction could determine the safehaven bids for longer-dated debt," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. News that European Central Bank policy-makers remain split over the central bank's involvement in Greece's sovereign debt restructuring undercut optimism that Greek leaders would reach a fiscal reform deal to secure a second bailout from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union. Dealers entering and exiting hedges on corporate bonds they are underwriting this week also fueled the market's price swings, analysts said. Earlier, benchmark 10-year note yields crossed above the 2 percent threshold for the first time in two weeks. They have risen since Friday in the wake of a stronger-than-expected January payrolls report and cautious optimism about Greece securing 130 billion euro ($172 billion) in fresh aid. "There is this backdraft from Greece. Are they on the edge of a deal or are things going to fall apart?" said Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. Leaders of the three parties in the coalition of Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos are attempting yet again to reach a fiscal reform deal after Papademos postponed a meeting on the matter on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year note was little changed at 100-6/32 in price, yielding 1.98 percent. The 10-year yield traded between 1.95 to 2.01 percent. The 30-year bond was flat at 99-18/32 with a yield of 3.15 percent. It traded half a point in either direction with its yield range between 3.12 and 3.18 percent. With one eye on developments in Greece, traders were gearing up for the second leg of this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding. They expect the new 10-year issue to sell at 2.021 percent, above the record low of 1.900 percent at last month's 10-year auction. At this level, the 10-year note should entice interest from domestic and overseas investors, analysts said. The Treasury will announce the 10-year auction results shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). While the Treasury continues its February refunding, the Federal Reserve scheduled two operations for its $400 billion Operation Twist program aimed at holding down long-term interest rates. It purchased $1.81 billion in Treasuries due in 2036 to 2041. It plans to sell $8.00 billion to $8.75 billion of Treasuries due in 2013 at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). In the absence of major U.S. data, San Francisco Fed President John Williams spoke about the economy. A voting member of the Fed's policy-setting group this year said the Fed might need to buy more mortgage bonds to help a fragile housing market