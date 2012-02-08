* Traders await Greek reform vote for bailout
* Benchmark yields climb to highest in 2 weeks
* Good demand seen for new 10-year issue at 2 percent
* Fed buys $1.8 bln bonds, to sell short-dated notes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. Treasuries prices
held steady on Wednesday in volatile trading in
advance of a $24 billion sale of new 10-year government debt.
The market struggled to stick to a single direction as
uncertainties about the longer-term prospects of Greece, which
is seeking to avoid a chaotic default, countered worries about
demand for the latest U.S. 10-year note offering.
"We are in a wait-and-see mode with Greece, while the
10-year auction could determine the safehaven bids for
longer-dated debt," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
News that European Central Bank policy-makers remain split
over the central bank's involvement in Greece's sovereign debt
restructuring undercut optimism that Greek leaders would reach a
fiscal reform deal to secure a second bailout from the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union.
Dealers entering and exiting hedges on corporate bonds they
are underwriting this week also fueled the market's price
swings, analysts said.
Earlier, benchmark 10-year note yields crossed above the 2
percent threshold for the first time in two weeks. They have
risen since Friday in the wake of a stronger-than-expected
January payrolls report and cautious optimism about Greece
securing 130 billion euro ($172 billion) in fresh aid.
"There is this backdraft from Greece. Are they on the edge
of a deal or are things going to fall apart?" said Larry
Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co in New York.
Leaders of the three parties in the coalition of Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos are attempting yet again to reach a
fiscal reform deal after Papademos postponed a meeting on the
matter on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year note was little
changed at 100-6/32 in price, yielding 1.98 percent. The 10-year
yield traded between 1.95 to 2.01 percent.
The 30-year bond was flat at 99-18/32 with
a yield of 3.15 percent. It traded half a point in either
direction with its yield range between 3.12 and 3.18
percent.
With one eye on developments in Greece, traders were gearing
up for the second leg of this week's $72 billion quarterly
refunding. They expect the new 10-year issue to
sell at 2.021 percent, above the record low of 1.900 percent at
last month's 10-year auction.
At this level, the 10-year note should entice interest from
domestic and overseas investors, analysts said.
The Treasury will announce the 10-year auction results
shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
While the Treasury continues its February refunding, the
Federal Reserve scheduled two operations for its $400 billion
Operation Twist program aimed at holding down long-term interest
rates. It purchased $1.81 billion in Treasuries due in 2036 to
2041. It plans to sell $8.00 billion to $8.75 billion of
Treasuries due in 2013 at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).
In the absence of major U.S. data, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams spoke about the economy. A voting member
of the Fed's policy-setting group this year said the Fed might
need to buy more mortgage bonds to help a fragile housing market