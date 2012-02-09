BRIEF-China Overseas Property Holdings appoints Yan Jianguo as Chairman
* Xiao xiao will resign as chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2sSSquB) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. government debt prices held steady on Thursday after the European Central Bank as expected left its main interest rate unchanged 1 percent.
The price on two-year Treasury notes were little changed near 100 for a yield of 0.25 percent.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note issue sold on Wednesday last traded at 2.01 percent, down 1 basis point from its clearing auction level. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
