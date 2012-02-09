NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. government debt prices fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, on reports Greek leaders reached a deal on fiscal reforms with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in a bid to secure fresh financial aid.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded down 12/32 in price at 99-5/32 for a yield of 3.17 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)