NEW YORK Feb 9 The U.S. 30-year Treasury
bond fell more than 1 point in price on Thursday as investors
shed their safehaven holdings on news Greece is closer to
receiving needed financial aid to avoid a chaotic default.
In advance of a $16 billion 30-year auction, the long bond
yield touched a session high of 3.210 percent, the
highest level since Oct 31.
At 12:36 p.m. (1736 GMT), traders expect the new 30-year
issue due in Feb 2042 to sell at a yield of
3.221 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will announce the results on the last leg
of its $72 billion quarterly refunding shortly after 1 p.m.
(1800 GMT).
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)