NEW YORK Feb 10 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose more than 1 point on Friday as Greece's creditors demanded more government budget cuts, which could scuttle the nation's attempt to receive fresh aid to avoid a disorderly default.

Renewed worries over Greece clinching a second international aid package worth 130 billion euros ($175 billion) revived safehaven demand for Treasuries, analysts said.

Prices on the 30-year bond issue that was auctioned on Thursday last traded up 1-5/32 at 99-27/32 for a yield of 3.13 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Thursday.