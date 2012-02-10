BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 10 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose more than 1 point on Friday as Greece's creditors demanded more government budget cuts, which could scuttle the nation's attempt to receive fresh aid to avoid a disorderly default.
Renewed worries over Greece clinching a second international aid package worth 130 billion euros ($175 billion) revived safehaven demand for Treasuries, analysts said.
Prices on the 30-year bond issue that was auctioned on Thursday last traded up 1-5/32 at 99-27/32 for a yield of 3.13 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Thursday.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.