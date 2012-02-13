* Bonds slip as Greek austerity vote damps bid for
safe-haven assets
* Gains in stock index futures weigh
* Selling limited as euro zone remains in focus
* Bond traders inclined to buy dips
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasuries prices
slipped on Monday after improved prospects for Greece
securing a second bailout damped demand for safe-haven U.S.
government debt, but the session's steepest losses were erased
as traders treated the lower prices as a buying opportunity.
Greece passed severe austerity measures that were demanded
by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as a
pre-condition for getting a second bailout and avoiding a
disorderly default.
"The (middle) of the (maturity) curve led the way lower
after the Greek parliament ratified their austerity and budget
reform package," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates
strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "Peripheral and
semi-core EU spreads are modestly tighter."
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 8/32, but subsequently cut
that loss to just 3/32. Ten-year yields rose to 1.99
percent from 1.98 percent on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32, but subsequently cut that loss
to 2/32. Their yields stood at 3.14 percent.
The Greek Parliament backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions
and jobs on Sunday as the price of a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) bailout by the EU and IMF. The EU told Greece it had
more to do to secure the funds and avoid a default next month.
But critics say the austerity measures demanded
of Greece by its lenders - including a 22 percent minimum wage
cut and 150,000 public sector jobs cut by 2015 - will send that
country's economy into an even deeper downward spiral.
Markets for riskier assets strengthened on news of the Greek
austerity vote. Gains in stock market futures, pointing to a
higher opening on Wall Street, weighed on safe-haven Treasuries.
Significant U.S. economic data - on manufacturing, retail
sales and price trends - are due this week, but on a data-free
Monday, the focus was expected to remain on Europe.
U.S. President Barack Obama is due to present his
2013 budget proposal later on Monday, but such blueprints are
often ignored by Congress in election years so the event should
have little market impact.
RBS's O'Donnell said longer-term investors should use
back-ups in the market as an opportunity to buy.
"The former minor (technical) support in 10-years at 2.10
percent may now be looked at as major support given the Fed's
updated policy guidance," he said.
At its January policy meeting, the Federal Reserve said it
would likely need to keep interest rates "exceptionally low"
until late 2014.
"Buy dips," O'Donnell said.