NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. Treasuries erased early losses and long-dated issues edged into the plus column on Monday when stocks trimmed some of their gains, helping to release the brake on the safety bid for U.S. government debt.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 8/32 in early dealings, but subsequently erased that loss and rose 3/32, leaving their yields at 1.97 percent.

Thirty-year bonds erased an early loss and rose 8/32. Their yields eased to 3.13 percent from 3.14 percent on Friday.

Stocks, considered riskier than U.S. Treasuries, remained higher on the day, but had retreated from their best levels.