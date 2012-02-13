GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. Treasuries erased early losses and long-dated issues edged into the plus column on Monday when stocks trimmed some of their gains, helping to release the brake on the safety bid for U.S. government debt.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 8/32 in early dealings, but subsequently erased that loss and rose 3/32, leaving their yields at 1.97 percent.
Thirty-year bonds erased an early loss and rose 8/32. Their yields eased to 3.13 percent from 3.14 percent on Friday.
Stocks, considered riskier than U.S. Treasuries, remained higher on the day, but had retreated from their best levels.
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
LONDON, June 12 Public sector investors plan to raise exposure to real estate, infrastructure, green bonds and renewables over the coming year, while cutting holdings of low-yielding government bonds, an annual survey showed on Monday.