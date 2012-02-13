* Viability of Greek austerity plan revives safety bid * Stocks erase majority of early gains * Euro zone debt sales on tap this week * Bond traders bought early dip By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as worries that Greece might not be able to carry out austerity measures and jeopardize a potential second bailout revived the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt. The uncertainty caused stocks to come off early gains, alleviating another source of initial pressure on U.S. Treasuries prices. "Concerns about whether the new Greek government, following elections in April, would actually follow through with the austerity measures" revived the safety bid, causing U.S. Treasuries to erase early losses and move higher, said Ian Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group. Early in the session, what seemed like improved prospects for Greece securing a second bailout and avoiding a disorderly default damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. But even then, traders quickly chose to treat the lower bond prices as a buying opportunity. Greece passed severe austerity measures demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as a condition for getting a second bailout and avoiding a disorderly default. "The (middle) of the (maturity) curve led the way lower after the Greek parliament ratified their austerity and budget reform package," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. But traders then used the back-up in prices as an opportunity to buy. "The former minor (technical) support in 10-years at 2.10 percent may now be looked at as major support, given the Fed's updated policy guidance," O'Donnell said. At its January policy meeting, the Federal Reserve said it would likely need to keep interest rates "exceptionally low" until late 2014. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were down a quarter point in early dealings, but subsequently erased that loss and rose 5/32, letting their yields ease to 1.96 percent versus 1.98 percent on Friday. Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32, but subsequently erased that loss and rose 14/32, with yields falling to 3.12 percent from 3.14 percent late Friday. On Sunday, the Greek parliament backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and jobs as the price of a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund. The EU told Greece it had more to do to secure the funds and avoid a default next month. Critics said the austerity measures, including a 22 percent minimum wage cut and 150,000 public sector jobs cut by 2015, will send that country's economy into an even deeper downward spiral. Violent street protests continued on Monday, with rioters torching downtorn Athens. Markets for riskier assets at first strengthened on news of the Greek vote. On Wall Street, the stock market opened higher, but subsequently erased about half of its gains. Significant U.S. economic data on manufacturing, retail sales and price trends are due this week, but on a data-free Monday, the focus was expected to remain on Europe. U.S. President Barack Obama was to present his 2013 budget proposal later Monday, but since his blueprint was likely to be ignored by Congress in an election year, the event should have little market impact.