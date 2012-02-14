* Safety bid back in vogue
* Mixed U.S. retail sales report
* Moody's cuts France, UK, Austria outlooks to negative
* Modest losses on Wall Street feed safety bid
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Treasuries prices rose
on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales
and lower stock prices helped sustain the popularity of
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The S&P 500 index retreated from near a seven-month
high after mixed January U.S. retail sales data curbed
investors' appetite for risky assets.
Moody's ratings cuts on six euro-zone countries late Monday
were another bullish influence on Treasuries, as was the Bank of
Japan's decision to boost its asset-buying program by $130
billion to promote growth. The BoJ also set a goal of 1 percent
consumer price inflation to pull the economy out of deflation.
"The mixed U.S. retail sales data, Moody' s European
sovereign debt downgrades from yesterday, and today's slight,
risk-off sell-off in other markets fed the rally in U.S.
Treasuries," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio
manager at Eaton Vance Management in Boston.
U.S. stocks slipped, as did the euro. Spreads on most
European sovereign and bank debt modestly widened, Stein noted.
"These are relatively supportive developments from a
flight-to-quality perspective," said Ian Lyngen, government bond
strategist at CRT Capital.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 9/32 in
price, their yields easing to 1.95 percent from 1.98 percent
late on Monday. Thirty-year bond prices
rose 21/32 in price, their yields easing to 3.09 percent from
3.12 percent.
The Fed bought $4.952 billion in Treasury coupons with
maturities ranging from February 15, 2020 to November 15, 2021.
Fed bond purchases made as part of the central bank's
Operation Twist program have helped to keep yields low even as
data reflect some improvement in the economy. The program, which
is scheduled to end in June, involves buying longer-dated debt
to try to lower mortgage costs, and funding those purchases
through sales of shorter-dated notes.
GREECE'S DEBT CRISIS
The Greek debt epic, despite lawmakers' approval of severe
austerity measures on Sunday, retains themes that are "bullish
for the Treasury market," said Lyngen.
If European Union finance ministers push back ratification
of the Greek bailout, that would add uncertainty and be bullish
for bonds, he said.
That 10-year yields now trade below Friday's close despite
the weekend vote in Greece argues that the market needs more
reassurance besides austerity promises from Greece, Lyngen said.
"Wednesday's EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels to
ratify the bailout is still a risk, and despite the commitment
to spending cuts by the current Greek government, it is unclear
what happens after April elections (in Greece) if an attempt is
made to renegotiate (the bailout pact)," he said.
"Moreover, the background of the slower economic growth
implied by deleveraging and austerity remains a ... downward
influence in Treasury yields," he said.
The Greek economy shrank 7 percent year-on-year in the
fourth quarter of 2011, the nation's statistics office said
on Tuesday.
Protests and civil unrest associated with the Greek
austerity steps and the potential focus on credit risks in
Portugal also contributed to the bullish underpinnings for
Treasuries," Lyngen said.
Dozens of buildings were burned, damaged, or looted in
Greece on Sunday amid deep anger about the impact of the
belt-tightening.
Stuck in its worst recession since the 1970s and with
unemployment at record highs, Portugal also has come under the
scrutiny of financial markets in recent weeks on concerns it
could follow Greece in seeking more rescue funds, or even need
to restructure its debts.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota said in an interview with CNBC that recent U.S.
economic data made him "a little more optimistic" than he had
been and said he sees 2012 U.S. GDP growth approaching 3
percent. His remarks were "not market moving at all," said
Stein.