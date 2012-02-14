NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. retail sales and on doubts Greece will make spending cuts necessary to secure a second bailout package.

Moody's decision to downgrade several European sovereign debt ratings late on Monday also fed a bid for safe haven U.S. government debt.

U.S. retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in January, hurt by the auto sector, and less than the 0.7 percent expected by economists. That helped send stocks lower and added to demand for Treasuries.

"The mixed U.S. retail sales data, Moody's European sovereign debt downgrades from yesterday, and today's slight, risk-off sell-off in other markets fed the rally in U.S. Treasuries," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Management in Boston.

Greece's government was considering further cuts to defense spending and public sector salaries on Tuesday to win approval for a multi-billion-euro bailout package. There were concerns Greek lawmakers may not implement cuts after the country's election in April.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded six European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal. It warned it may cut the ratings of France, Britain and Austria from the top AAA level.

Traders said volumes were light on Tuesday, however, with much activity dominated by the Federal Reserve's bond purchases as part of its Operation Twist program, which is designed to lower long-term borrowing rates.

"That's why the market is trading firmer," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.

Fed bond purchases, which are set to continue through June, have kept a lid on Treasuries yields and for the most part held benchmark 10-year note yields below 2 percent since mid-December.

The notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield 1.92 percent, down from 1.98 percent late on Monday.

The Federal Reserve bought $4.95 billion in debt maturing between 2020 and 2021 out of $14.98 billion submitted as part of the program.

The central bank will buy as much as $7 billion in additional purchases on Thursday and Friday.

The release on Wednesday of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting is also highly anticipated, with many investors staying on the sidelines before the release.

The minutes are expected to show that a number of top officials saw a need for additional monetary easing when it met last month, though there are few signals that the central bank will move soon.