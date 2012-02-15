* Eyes are on shifts in Greece bailout headlines

* U.S. manufacturing strengthened in January

* Jan 24-25 FOMC minutes due later in session

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries prices rose slightly on Wednesday, extending a narrow trading range tied to stock market movements and the latest developments in Greece's attempts to secure a second bailout.

In morning trade, benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent.

"Greek headlines seem to be a dominant theme," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Early in the session, news that euro-zone officials were considering delaying all or part of a financial bailout package for Greece briefly pressured riskier assets and aided safe-haven U.S. debt.

Treasuries and safe-haven German debt futures have been sensitive to signals from the Greece bailout process.

Pledges from Greek Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough austerity measures looked positive for the bailout financing, weighing slightly on Treasuries.

"The Greek bailout continues to hog the headlines," but the variety of signals left Treasuries "pretty close to home," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

At the same time, investors are trying to handicap the effects on U.S. interest rates from firmer U.S. economic data and weaker measures on European growth, he said.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output was unexpectedly flat in January, but the second straight month of gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

From a technical point of view, O'Donnell said, support for the benchmark 10-year Treasury was at a 2.10 percent yield and key support around 2.40 percent.

"Resistance was rejected at 1.80 percent, the mid-December low print," he said.

"Despite the weaker-than-expected headline, this report (showed) a significant recent acceleration in manufacturing output," said David Sloan, economist at IFR Economics, a Thomson Reuters unit.

A higher-than-forecast reading on the February New York Fed manufacturing index elicited little reaction.

The Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 24-25 Federal Open Market Committee meeting later in the session. Last month, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more large-scale asset purchases if U.S. unemployment remained high and inflation eased.

The central bank completed two such "quantitative easing" programs since 2009 in which it bought a combined $2.3 trillion in long-term securities. The purchases, as well as near-zero interest rates since late 2008, were designed to encourage borrowing, investment and U.S. growth.