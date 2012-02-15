* Eyes are on shifts in Greece bailout headlines
* U.S. manufacturing strengthened in January
* Jan 24-25 FOMC minutes due later in session
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries prices
rose slightly on Wednesday, extending a narrow trading range
tied to stock market movements and the latest developments in
Greece's attempts to secure a second bailout.
In morning trade, benchmark 10-year notes were
last up 1/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent.
"Greek headlines seem to be a dominant theme," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Early in the session, news that euro-zone officials were
considering delaying all or part of a financial bailout package
for Greece briefly pressured riskier assets and aided safe-haven
U.S. debt.
Treasuries and safe-haven German debt futures have been
sensitive to signals from the Greece bailout process.
Pledges from Greek Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras
to commit to tough austerity measures looked positive for the
bailout financing, weighing slightly on Treasuries.
"The Greek bailout continues to hog the headlines," but the
variety of signals left Treasuries "pretty close to home," said
William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
At the same time, investors are trying to handicap the
effects on U.S. interest rates from firmer U.S. economic data
and weaker measures on European growth, he said.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output was
unexpectedly flat in January, but the second straight month of
gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the
economy.
From a technical point of view, O'Donnell said, support for
the benchmark 10-year Treasury was at a 2.10 percent yield and
key support around 2.40 percent.
"Resistance was rejected at 1.80 percent, the mid-December
low print," he said.
"Despite the weaker-than-expected headline, this report
(showed) a significant recent acceleration in manufacturing
output," said David Sloan, economist at IFR Economics, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
A higher-than-forecast reading on the February New York Fed
manufacturing index elicited little reaction.
The Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 24-25 Federal
Open Market Committee meeting later in the session. Last month,
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more large-scale
asset purchases if U.S. unemployment remained high and inflation
eased.
The central bank completed two such "quantitative easing"
programs since 2009 in which it bought a combined $2.3 trillion
in long-term securities. The purchases, as well as near-zero
interest rates since late 2008, were designed to encourage
borrowing, investment and U.S. growth.