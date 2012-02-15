* Minor stock market movements an influence
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries prices
rose on Wednesday, but held to a narrow trading range tied to
stock market movements and the latest developments in Greece's
attempts to secure a second bailout.
Safe-haven Treasuries did better when blue-chip stocks
widened losses and trimmed modest gains as stocks trimmed their
losses.
"We're totally trapped in a range," said Steve Van Order, a
fixed-income strategist at Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert
Investment Management with more than $14.5 billion in assets
under management.
Around midday, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 1/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent, while
the blue-chip Dow index was down about 0.15 percent.
Headlines about the progress of Greek debt negotiations
nudged prices early on, but those movements were also slight.
News that euro zone officials were considering delaying all
or part of a financial bailout package for Greece briefly
pressured higher-risk assets and aided safe-haven U.S. debt.
Meanwhile, pledges from Greek Conservative party leader
Antonis Samaras to commit to tough austerity steps looked
positive for the bailout and weighed slightly on Treasuries.
"There's a little nervousness about Greece, but the market
seems pretty well conditioned to this," Van Order said. "Even if
Greece left the euro the reaction might be fairly short-lived as
long as Italy and Spain don't have trouble borrowing money."
Those two countries appear to be selling debt with ease.
Italy's three-year borrowing costs hit their lowest since
March 2011 at an auction on Tuesday, with a sovereign ratings
cut by Moody's Investors Service having little impact as cheap
ECB loans continued to support demand and ease its path toward
an ambitious refinancing goal.
Spain, also caught by Moody's downgrade of six euro zone
states, and Belgium each saw their cost of funds fall further at
bill sales on Tuesday, while even Greece - seen at risk of a
chaotic default next month - managed to place three-month paper.
From a technical standpoint, support for the benchmark
10-year note was seen at a 2.10 percent yield with key support
around 2.40 percent, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates
strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Resistance was rejected at 1.80 percent, the mid-December
low print," he said.
Investors are also trying to handicap the effects on U.S.
interest rates from firmer U.S. economic data and weaker
measures on European growth, O'Donnell said.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output was
unexpectedly flat in January, but the second straight month of
gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the
economy.
"Despite the weaker-than-expected headline, this report
(showed) a significant recent acceleration in manufacturing
output," said David Sloan, economist at IFR Economics, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
A higher-than-forecast February reading on the New York Fed
manufacturing index elicited little market reaction.
The Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 24-25 Federal
Open Market Committee meeting later in the session. Last month,
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more large-scale
asset purchases if U.S. unemployment remained high and inflation
eased.