* Investors watching Greece bailout headlines
* Fed minutes reveal a few officials want QE3
* U.S. manufacturing strengthens in January
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries finished
little changed in price on Wednesday as conflicting reports on
Greece's progress to secure a second bailout muddied the outlook
for Europe's debt crisis.
The market was little impacted after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's January policy meeting, released on Wednesday
afternoon, showed a few central bank officials felt another
round of bond buying would be needed before long to support the
U.S. economy.
Treasuries remain anchored near the center of a range that
has held for over three months on uncertainty over sovereign
debt auctions in Europe.
"The investment community is still struggling to find sturdy
footing as the tug-of-war over Europe's financial path ahead
remains so uncertain. You would be well-advised to expect that
to continue to be the case for the foreseeable future," said
Kevin Giddis, managing director of fixed income at Morgan Keegan
in Memphis, Tennessee.
News that euro zone officials were considering delaying all
or part of a financial bailout package for Greece pressured
higher-risk assets and supported safe-haven U.S. debt. However,
that support was undermined as pledges from Greek Conservative
party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough austerity steps
looked positive for the bailout.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded steady
in price to yield 1.93 percent, very near the middle of a range
of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early
November.
"There's a little nervousness about Greece, but the market
seems pretty well conditioned to this," said Steve Van Order, a
fixed-income strategist at Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert
Investment Management with more than $14.5 billion in assets
under management.
"Even if Greece left the euro the reaction might be fairly
short-lived as long as Italy and Spain don't have trouble
borrowing money."
Those two countries appear to be selling debt with ease.
Italy's three-year borrowing costs hit their lowest since
March 2011 at an auction on Tuesday, with a sovereign ratings
cut by Moody's Investors Service having little impact as cheap
ECB loans continued to support demand and ease its path toward
an ambitious refinancing goal.
Spain and Belgium were both caught by Moody's downgrade of
six euro zone states but saw their cost of funds fall further at
bill sales on Tuesday. Even Greece - seen at risk of a chaotic
default next month - managed to place three-month paper.
From a technical standpoint, support for the benchmark
10-year note was seen at a 2.10 percent yield with key support
around 2.40 percent, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates
strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Resistance was rejected at 1.80 percent, the mid-December
low print," he said.
Investors are also trying to handicap the effects on U.S.
interest rates from firmer U.S. economic data and weaker
measures on European growth, O'Donnell said.
Also on Wednesday, the few Fed officials who believed more
asset purchases could be warranted soon pointed to the prospect
for continued high unemployment and a lack of inflation
pressure, minutes of the Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting released on
Wednesday showed.
Others thought more bond buying would be necessary only if
the recovery lost momentum or if inflation dipped, the minutes
said.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output was
unexpectedly flat in January. However, the second straight month
of gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the
economy.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 5/32 lower in
price with yields little changed from late Tuesday at 3.09
percent.