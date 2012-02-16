NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries slipped on Thursday after the government released data on housing starts, weekly jobless claims and producer prices.

Benchmark 10-year notes, unchanged before the data were released, were down 3/32, yielding 1.94 percent.

The most bond bearish news was the Labor Department's weekly report showing new jobless claims fell to their lowest in nearly four years to a seasonally adjusted 348,000, down 13,000 from the prior week.