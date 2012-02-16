* Drop in new U.S. jobless claims weighs
* Trend points to 200,000 per month job growth
* Uncertainty about Greece bailout limits selling
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries slipped
on Thursday after the government reported a drop in
jobless claims, a rise in housing starts, and a bigger than
forecast rise in core producer prices, all marginally bearish
for bonds.
Jobless claims fell to a near four-year low in the latest
week and housing starts rose more than expected in January,
though groundbreaking on single-family units fell 1.0 percent,
the government said.
Overall producer prices rose less than forecast, but the
core producer price index, which excludes food and energy items,
rose 0.4 percent due to a 2 percent rise in drug prices.
Benchmark 10-year notes, unchanged before the data were
released, were down 5/32 afterwards, yielding 1.95 percent.
Thirty year bonds, up 6/32 before the data, were down 3/32
afterwards, yielding 3.10 percent.
The most bond bearish news however, was the Labor
Department's weekly report showing new jobless claims fell to
their lowest in nearly four years to a seasonally adjusted
348,000, down 13,000 from the prior week.
The weekly claims data was the "highlight" of the strong
U.S. data, said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York, supporting the view that payrolls can
grown by 200,000 per month, the "'lift-off' pace for
self-sustaining growth."
Markets might have reacted more strongly to the "Goldilocks"
data were it not for the "wolf still knocking at Europe's door,"
said Ruskin, evoking images from two Grimm's fairy tales.
Indeed, Europe, most particularly the negotiations over a
debt bailout for Greece, overshadowed the more positive economic
data.
The euro fell to a three-week low on Thursday as euro zone
officials postponed a decision on giving more aid to Greece
until Monday.
"With the Monday meeting of the EU finance ministers still
targeted for a 'resolution' to this Greek default crisis there
remains ample opportunity for officials to spook or assure the
markets as they attempt to manage expectations," said Ian
Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital.
But markets are "increasingly suffering from a degree of
Greek fatigue," Lyngen added.
Later this morning the Treasury Department will announce the
size of next week's auction trio. Analysts expect the government
to sell $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year
notes, and $29 billion in seven-year notes.
Lyngen noted an especially high amount - $60.2 billion - in
notes are maturing, leaving just $38.8 billion of net new cash
required to cover the sale.
Despite Thursday's retreat on stronger economic data,
Treasuries have enjoyed a relatively supportive tone throughout
the week, Lyngen said.
"The flight to quality flows aided by the global
uncertainties have clearly benefitted Treasuries and kept
10-year yields anchored well below the 2 percent level," he
said.
From a technical point of view, the "former minor support in
10 year yields (2.10 percent) may now be looked at as major
support given the Federal Reserve's updated policy guidance,"
said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBS,
referring to the Fed's decision to keep short-term interest
rates low at least until late 2014. "Buy dips to this support
level," he said. The equivalent support level in 30-year bond
yields is 3.20 percent, he added.