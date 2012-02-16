NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries widened their losses, sending prices to session lows on Thursday after news that the euro zone was on track to approve a second Greek bailout package on Monday damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year note expanded its loss to 17/32 on the news; its yield rose to 1.98 percent.

Officials said the euro zone is putting the finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for finance ministers' approval on Monday, with the focus on how Greece can prioritise debt repayment and ways to ensure Athens implements agreed reforms.