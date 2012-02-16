* Drop in new U.S. jobless claims weighs

* Trend points to 200,000 per month job growth

* News Greece bailout on track also damps safety bid

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 16 Another sign of improvement in the U.S. labor market and hopes Greece had secured a second bailout package weakened demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt on Thursday, pushing prices lower.

U.S. Treasuries slipped early in the session after a new drop in new U.S. jobless claims offered another sign of labor market improvement. The data affirmed the economy was enjoying at least a modest recovery and encouraged investors to move into riskier assets like stocks.

Euro zone officials said a Greek bailout should be approved on Monday, further weakening demand for safety.

Prices of benchmark 10-year notes were down 21/32 near midday, their yields at 2 percent. Thirty-year bonds slid 1-7/32; their yields rose to 3.15 percent.

Still, analysts said the drop in new jobless claims to a near four-year low was the dominant influence.

"It's mostly that jobless claims were lower than expected," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Management in Boston.

A rise in housing starts in January and an increase in the core producer price index, which excludes food and energy items, were also slightly bearish for bonds.

The Labor Department's weekly report showed new jobless claims fell to their lowest in nearly four years to a seasonally adjusted 348,000, down 13,000 from the prior week.

The weekly claims data was the "highlight" of the strong U.S. data, said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York, supporting the view that payrolls can grown by 200,000 per month, the "'lift-off' pace for self-sustaining growth."

The U.S. Treasury said it would sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. It estimated $60.186 billion in coupon securities held by the public would mature on Feb. 29.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve bought $1.81 billion of Treasuries maturing between February 15, 2036 and February 15, 2042. Dealers submitted $6.07 billion of Treasuries for consideration.

Despite Thursday's retreat on stronger economic data, Treasuries have enjoyed a relatively supportive tone this week, said Ian Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital.

"The flight to quality flows aided by the global uncertainties have clearly benefitted Treasuries and kept 10-year yields anchored well below the 2 percent level," he said.

From a technical point of view, the "former minor support in 10 year yields (2.10 percent) may now be looked at as major support given the Federal Reserve's updated policy guidance," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBS, referring to the Fed's decision to keep short-term interest rates low at least until late 2014. "Buy dips to this support level," he said. The equivalent support level in 30-year bond yields is 3.20 percent, he added.