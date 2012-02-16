By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 16 Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday as U.S. employment and other data showed a brightening
economic picture and new reports indicated that Greece was
getting closer to reaching an agreement to swap its debt and
avoid a disorderly default.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for new jobless benefits fell to a near four-year low last week
and factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area grew in
February.
Hopes rose that Greece had made enough spending cuts to
secure a second bailout package worth 130 billion euros ($170
bilion) after Athens set out extra budget savings demanded by
its international lenders.
"You've had better economic news, and you've had better news
out of Europe," said Scott Graham, head of Treasuries trading at
BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Long-dated debt extended price losses after the Treasury
sold $9 billion in Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities
(TIPS) at higher yields than were expected before the sale.
"In my view the market should have been a lot lower a lot
sooner," Graham added.
The new 30-year TIPS priced at a high real yield of 0.77
percent, around 7 basis points higher than where the debt had
traded before the auction.
Thirty-year bonds fell 1-06/32 in price to yield
3.15 percent, up from 3.09 percent on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 19/32 in
price to yield 2 percent, up from 1.93 percent late on
Wednesday. The yields have traded within a range from around
2.05 pecent and 1.80 percent for the last two months.
Safety buying from uncertainty in Europe and Federal Reserve
purchases have kept yields from rising above their recent range,
even as the economy appears to be sequentially improving.
The Fed bought $1.81 billion of Treasuries maturing between
2036 and 2042 on Thursday as part of its Operation Twist
program, designed to lower long-term borrowing rates. It will
buy as much as $5 billion in notes maturing 2018 to 2020 on
Friday.
At the same time headlines from Europe have been relatively
unconvincing as an agreement to restructure Greece's debt is
repeatedly delayed, said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist
at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The market continues to have to deal with headlines from
Greece and today they were all shaded towards the possibility
that they are moving towards some sort of resolution," he said.
Investors may, however, be reluctant to take positions into
the long weekend with negotiation over Greece's debt
restructuring still unresolved.
The Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it will sell $99
billion in new coupon debt next week, including $35 billion in
two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion
in seven-year notes.
The short-dated tenor of the debt makes it likely that the
sales will run smoothly.
"It's short dated supply so it should not be a problem,"
said Ahrens.