By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday as the likelihood of a rescue package for Greece favored riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. government debt.

On Wall Street, stocks edged up as Treasury prices fell, allowing their yields to rise.

Prices of benchmark 10-year notes were down 13/32, their yields rising above 2 percent to 2.03 percent. Ten-year yields above 2 percent have recently drawn buyers so traders said losses in Treasuries could be limited, particularly before a three-day holiday weekend. The U.S. bond market will be shut Monday for Presidents Day.

European leaders were optimistic an agreement can be reached on Greece at Monday's Eurogroup meeting, the Italian prime minister's office said. Bailout funds will be disbursed only after a debt restructuring occurs. Greece needs the funds before March 20, when it must pay back debt worth 14.5 billion euros.

After falling on Thursday, partly on hopes for a Greece deal, 30-year bonds were down 19/32, pushing their yields up to 3.17 percent.

In contrast, riskier assets did better as optimism about Greece bolstering investor sentiment. Stock indexes rose about 0.2 percent in morning trade.

The same advantage for riskier assets played out in the euro zone debt market. Italian and Spanish sovereign debt yields dropped while safe-haven German government bonds came under pressure. Bund futures fell 68 ticks.

An imminent Greek deal weighed on Treasuries and bunds, said William O'Donnell, head government securities trader at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

Still, O'Donnell said major support for the 10-year Treasury yield lay at 2.10 percent and that the "challenged" global economic outlook remained supportive for Treasuries.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's recent decision to keep short-term interest rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014 favored the compression of the yield curve over time, he added.

Analysts at Barclays Capital, however, were more upbeat about the global economic outlook and prospects for riskier assets, a theme that would not favor safe-haven assets like Treasuries.

"Despite markets nervously awaiting developments in Europe, risky assets have performed well so far today with equities rallying and relatively cyclical currencies outperforming," Barclays analysts said in a research note. "An important reason why is increasingly convincing evidence that the recovery in global growth is well supported."

Some of the pressure on Treasuries also stemmed from dealers clearing inventory ahead of three debt auctions next week. The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Treasury estimated $60.186 billion in coupon securities held by the public would mature on Feb. 29.

The government's report on January consumer prices arrived largely as expected, eliciting little reaction.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month, which was just below analysts' expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.

The 10-year breakeven rate, the gap between yields on 10-year TIPS and 10-year Treasuries, edged up just over 3 basis points from late Thursday to 2.27 percent, according to Tradeweb. It was the widest since Aug. 11.

The 10-year TIPS yield was last bid at minus 0.244 percent, according to Tradeweb.