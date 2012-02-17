* Safety bid damps as Greece closes in on rescue deal
* Investors choose riskier assets
* Spain, Italy bond yields ease, spreads narrow
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasuries fell
on Friday as the likelihood of a rescue package for
Greece favored riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. government
debt.
On Wall Street, stocks edged up as Treasury prices fell,
allowing their yields to rise.
Prices of benchmark 10-year notes were down 13/32, their
yields rising above 2 percent to 2.03 percent. Ten-year yields
above 2 percent have recently drawn buyers so traders said
losses in Treasuries could be limited, particularly before a
three-day holiday weekend. The U.S. bond market will be shut
Monday for Presidents Day.
European leaders were optimistic an agreement can be reached
on Greece at Monday's Eurogroup meeting, the Italian prime
minister's office said. Bailout funds will be disbursed only
after a debt restructuring occurs. Greece needs the funds before
March 20, when it must pay back debt worth 14.5 billion euros.
After falling on Thursday, partly on hopes for a Greece
deal, 30-year bonds were down 19/32, pushing their yields up to
3.17 percent.
In contrast, riskier assets did better as optimism about
Greece bolstering investor sentiment. Stock indexes rose about
0.2 percent in morning trade.
The same advantage for riskier assets played out in the euro
zone debt market. Italian and Spanish sovereign debt yields
dropped while safe-haven German government bonds came under
pressure. Bund futures fell 68 ticks.
An imminent Greek deal weighed on Treasuries and bunds, said
William O'Donnell, head government securities trader at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Still, O'Donnell said major support for the 10-year Treasury
yield lay at 2.10 percent and that the "challenged" global
economic outlook remained supportive for Treasuries.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's recent decision to
keep short-term interest rates exceptionally low at least
through late 2014 favored the compression of the yield curve
over time, he added.
Analysts at Barclays Capital, however, were more upbeat
about the global economic outlook and prospects for riskier
assets, a theme that would not favor safe-haven assets like
Treasuries.
"Despite markets nervously awaiting developments in Europe,
risky assets have performed well so far today with equities
rallying and relatively cyclical currencies outperforming,"
Barclays analysts said in a research note. "An important reason
why is increasingly convincing evidence that the recovery in
global growth is well supported."
Some of the pressure on Treasuries also stemmed from dealers
clearing inventory ahead of three debt auctions next week. The
U.S. Treasury is scheduled to sell $35 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29
billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Treasury estimated
$60.186 billion in coupon securities held by the public would
mature on Feb. 29.
The government's report on January consumer prices arrived
largely as expected, eliciting little reaction.
The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month, which
was just below analysts' expectations for a 0.3 percent
increase.
The 10-year breakeven rate, the gap between
yields on 10-year TIPS and 10-year Treasuries, edged up just
over 3 basis points from late Thursday to 2.27 percent,
according to Tradeweb. It was the widest since Aug. 11.
The 10-year TIPS yield was last bid at minus 0.244 percent,
according to Tradeweb.