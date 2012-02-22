* Investors fret over Greece's path despite bailout deal
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose mildly on Wednesday, their safe-haven allure underpinned by
concerns Greece might not be able to avert a disastrous default
despite a second financial bailout.
Gains were limited, however, as investors balked at higher
prices during a week when the Treasury is selling $99 billion of
notes. Investors typically will push for price concessions
during such sales periods.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
5/32 higher in price to yield 2.05 percent, down from 2.06
percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 16/32
higher to yield 3.18 percent, from 3.21 percent.
Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as the long-awaited
bailout deal for Greece undermined the appetite for safe-haven
assets. Still, investors worried that Greece will struggle to
meet the demands of the new 130-billion euro rescue plan.
"Greece is still pretty shaky. I don't think anyone believes
that the worst is over for Greece or the euro zone," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics LLC in San Francisco. "Treasuries had cheapened
up a bit so they are a little more palatable at these levels."
The U.S. Treasury will sell $35 billion of five-year notes
on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. An
auction of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday was met with
about average demand.
The new note sales come as the Federal Reserve conducts two
sales this week of shorter-dated Treasuries as part of its
latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."
While the Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries this
week as part of the program, the myriad securities at auction
had some investors wondering if there would be sufficient
appetite for all of the shorter-dated debt.
The Fed on Wednesday was scheduled to buy $1.5 billion to $2
billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February
2042 as part of Operation Twist.
Market players were also keeping an eye on rising oil and
gasoline prices, which could curb consumer spending and
thwart economic recovery. Crude oil for March delivery, as
traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closed on Tuesday at
$105.84 per barrel, which was the highest settlement for
front-month NYMEX crude since May 4.
"Rising crude oil and gasoline prices also suggests that it
remains too early to pull the plug on my bullish 10-year note
call," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho
Securities in New York.