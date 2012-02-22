BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point higher in price on Wednesday as concerns Greece might not be able to avert a disastrous default despite a second financial bailout underpinned the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-6/32 higher with yields falling to session lows to 3.15 percent from 3.21 percent late Tuesday, while benchmark 10-year notes were 14/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent versus 2.06 percent.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.