* Investors fret over Greece's path despite bailout deal
* Treasury's 5-year debt sale fetches mediocre results
* Rising oil prices expected to curb consumer spending
By Chris Reese and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Wednesday, as concerns Greece might not be able to avert
a disastrous default in the longer run despite a second
financial bailout supported safe-haven bids for bonds.
Rising oil prices due to ongoing unrest in Syria and failed
talks over Iran's suspected nuclear weapons research also caused
nervous investors to step back into low-risk U.S. government
debt after Tuesday's sell-off on initial optimism over the
long-awaited deal for Greece.
Gains were limited, however, after a $35 billion auction of
a new five-year note issue drew only mediocre demand, suggesting
some investors are still looking to put money into riskier and
higher-yielding products in the wake of the Greek bailout.
"Greece is still pretty shaky. I don't think anyone believes
that the worst is over for Greece or the euro zone," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics LLC in San Francisco. "Treasuries had cheapened
up a bit so they are a little more palatable at these levels."
Investors are worried that Greece will struggle to meet the
demands of its new 130 billion euro rescue plan, as many
economists question the country's ability to pay off its debt as
it confronts a contracting economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
10/32 in price, yielding 2.02 percent, down nearly 4 basis
points from late Tuesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield retested
its one-month high of 2.08 percent set on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was last up 26/32 with a yield
of 3.17 percent, down 4 basis points from late Tuesday.
TREASURIES SUPPLY
After Tuesday's average two-year note sale, the U.S.
Treasury auctioned $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday.
The yield on the new five-year issue came in below
expectations at 0.900 percent, suggesting aggressive bidding
among some players, but other results showed less demand from
foreign central banks.
Indirect bidders, which include overseas central banks,
bought 41.8 percent of the latest five-year offering, which was
the smallest share since the five-year auction held last July.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Thursday.
This week's coupon debt supply comes as the Federal Reserve
conducts two sales this week of shorter-dated Treasuries as part
of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."
While the Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries this
week as part of the program, the myriad securities at auction
had some investors wondering if there would be sufficient
appetite for all of the shorter-dated debt.
The Fed on Wednesday was scheduled to buy $1.5 billion to $2
billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February
2042 as part of Operation Twist.
Market players were also keeping an eye on rising oil and
gasoline prices, which could curb consumer spending and thwart
economic recovery. Crude oil for March delivery, as traded on
the New York Mercantile Exchange, closed on Tuesday at $105.84
per barrel, which was the highest settlement for front-month
NYMEX crude since May 4.
"Rising crude oil and gasoline prices also suggests that it
remains too early to pull the plug on my bullish 10-year note
call," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho
Securities in New York.