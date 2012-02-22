* Investors fret over Greece's path despite bailout deal * Treasury's 5-year debt sale fetches mediocre results * Rising oil prices expected to curb consumer spending By Chris Reese and Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, as concerns Greece might not be able to avert a disastrous default in the longer run despite a second financial bailout supported safe-haven bids for bonds. Rising oil prices due to ongoing unrest in Syria and failed talks over Iran's suspected nuclear weapons research also caused nervous investors to step back into low-risk U.S. government debt after Tuesday's sell-off on initial optimism over the long-awaited deal for Greece. Gains were limited, however, after a $35 billion auction of a new five-year note issue drew only mediocre demand, suggesting some investors are still looking to put money into riskier and higher-yielding products in the wake of the Greek bailout. "Greece is still pretty shaky. I don't think anyone believes that the worst is over for Greece or the euro zone," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco. "Treasuries had cheapened up a bit so they are a little more palatable at these levels." Investors are worried that Greece will struggle to meet the demands of its new 130 billion euro rescue plan, as many economists question the country's ability to pay off its debt as it confronts a contracting economy. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 10/32 in price, yielding 2.02 percent, down nearly 4 basis points from late Tuesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield retested its one-month high of 2.08 percent set on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was last up 26/32 with a yield of 3.17 percent, down 4 basis points from late Tuesday. TREASURIES SUPPLY After Tuesday's average two-year note sale, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday. The yield on the new five-year issue came in below expectations at 0.900 percent, suggesting aggressive bidding among some players, but other results showed less demand from foreign central banks. Indirect bidders, which include overseas central banks, bought 41.8 percent of the latest five-year offering, which was the smallest share since the five-year auction held last July. The Treasury will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. This week's coupon debt supply comes as the Federal Reserve conducts two sales this week of shorter-dated Treasuries as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist." While the Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries this week as part of the program, the myriad securities at auction had some investors wondering if there would be sufficient appetite for all of the shorter-dated debt. The Fed on Wednesday was scheduled to buy $1.5 billion to $2 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February 2042 as part of Operation Twist. Market players were also keeping an eye on rising oil and gasoline prices, which could curb consumer spending and thwart economic recovery. Crude oil for March delivery, as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closed on Tuesday at $105.84 per barrel, which was the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 4. "Rising crude oil and gasoline prices also suggests that it remains too early to pull the plug on my bullish 10-year note call," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho Securities in New York.