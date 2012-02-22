* Worries about Greece, Middle East renew safety bids
* Treasury's 5-year debt sale draws mediocre results
* Some see rising oil prices curbing economic growth
* Five-year TIPS breakevens flirt with widest since May
* Seven-year auction may fetch bids on signs of shortage
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices
jumped on Wednesday, as concerns Greece might not be able to
avert a disastrous default despite a second financial bailout
supported safe-haven bids for bonds.
Investors are worried that Greece will struggle to meet the
demands of its new 130 billion euro rescue plan, as many
economists question the country's ability to pay off its debt as
it confronts a contracting economy.
Moreover, rising oil prices due to ongoing unrest in Syria
and failed talks over Iran's suspected nuclear weapons research
also caused nervous investors to dip back into low-risk U.S.
government debt after Tuesday's sell-off on initial optimism
over the long-awaited deal for Greece.
"Whether it's Greece or the Middle East, they are all
playing a part in this risk-aversion bid," said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
The market rally was capped after a $35 billion auction of a
new five-year note issue drew only mediocre demand, suggesting
some investors are still looking to put money into riskier and
higher-yielding products in the wake of the Greek bailout.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
16/32 in price, yielding 2.01 percent, down nearly 6 basis
points from late Tuesday. The 10-year yield briefly dipped below
2 percent after it retested its one-month high of 2.08 percent
in early overseas trading.
The 30-year bond was last up 1-2/32 with a yield
of 3.15 percent, down 6 basis points from late Tuesday.
TREASURIES SUPPLY
After Tuesday's average two-year note sale, the U.S.
Treasury auctioned $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday.
The yield on the new five-year issue came in below
expectations at 0.900 percent, suggesting aggressive bidding
among some players, but other results showed less demand from
foreign central banks and other investors.
Indirect bidders, which include overseas central banks,
bought 41.8 percent of the latest five-year offering, which was
their smallest share at a five-year auction since the one held
last July.
Some money managers reckon Treasuries are too pricey against
an improving economy, albeit one growing at a pace too slow for
Federal Reserve.
"Against the current economic fundamentals in the United
States, Treasuries are very expensive," said John Donaldson,
director of fixed income at Haverford Investments at Radnor,
Pennsylvania, which manages $6.5 billion.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Thursday, which could fetch strong bids amid signs of a shortage
of seven-year issues in the open market, analysts said.
Seven-year issues have been trading "special" or at negative
rates in the repurchase market. This means investors are paying
those who own these seven-year issues. Under normal conditions,
investors receive interest payments from those who use their
seven-year notes as collateral to raise cash.
This week's coupon debt supply, worth $99 billion, comes as
the Federal Reserve conducts two sales this week of
shorter-dated Treasuries as part of its latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist."
While the Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries this
week as part of the program, the myriad securities at auction
had some investors wondering if there would be sufficient
appetite for all of the shorter-dated debt.
The Fed on Wednesday purchased $1.84 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2041 as part of
Operation Twist in a bid to hold down long-term borrowing
costs.
Market players were also keeping an eye on rising oil and
gasoline prices, which could curb consumer spending and thwart
economic recovery.
Crude oil for March delivery, as traded on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, rose for a fifth day in a row. It settled
up 3 cents at $106.28 a barrel on Wednesday, marking the highest
settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 4, 2011.
While some economists reckon rising energy costs could slow
long-term U.S. growth, some traders bet higher prices to heat
homes and run cars could cause short-term inflation pressure.
The breakeven rate on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities flirted its highest level since last May. The yield
spread between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasuries
was 2.05 percent late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.