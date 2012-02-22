* Worries about Greece, Middle East renew safety bids * Treasury's 5-year debt sale draws mediocre results * Some see rising oil prices curbing economic growth * Five-year TIPS breakevens flirt with widest since May * Seven-year auction may fetch bids on signs of shortage By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Wednesday, as concerns Greece might not be able to avert a disastrous default despite a second financial bailout supported safe-haven bids for bonds. Investors are worried that Greece will struggle to meet the demands of its new 130 billion euro rescue plan, as many economists question the country's ability to pay off its debt as it confronts a contracting economy. Moreover, rising oil prices due to ongoing unrest in Syria and failed talks over Iran's suspected nuclear weapons research also caused nervous investors to dip back into low-risk U.S. government debt after Tuesday's sell-off on initial optimism over the long-awaited deal for Greece. "Whether it's Greece or the Middle East, they are all playing a part in this risk-aversion bid," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The market rally was capped after a $35 billion auction of a new five-year note issue drew only mediocre demand, suggesting some investors are still looking to put money into riskier and higher-yielding products in the wake of the Greek bailout. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 16/32 in price, yielding 2.01 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from late Tuesday. The 10-year yield briefly dipped below 2 percent after it retested its one-month high of 2.08 percent in early overseas trading. The 30-year bond was last up 1-2/32 with a yield of 3.15 percent, down 6 basis points from late Tuesday. TREASURIES SUPPLY After Tuesday's average two-year note sale, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday. The yield on the new five-year issue came in below expectations at 0.900 percent, suggesting aggressive bidding among some players, but other results showed less demand from foreign central banks and other investors. Indirect bidders, which include overseas central banks, bought 41.8 percent of the latest five-year offering, which was their smallest share at a five-year auction since the one held last July. Some money managers reckon Treasuries are too pricey against an improving economy, albeit one growing at a pace too slow for Federal Reserve. "Against the current economic fundamentals in the United States, Treasuries are very expensive," said John Donaldson, director of fixed income at Haverford Investments at Radnor, Pennsylvania, which manages $6.5 billion. The Treasury will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday, which could fetch strong bids amid signs of a shortage of seven-year issues in the open market, analysts said. Seven-year issues have been trading "special" or at negative rates in the repurchase market. This means investors are paying those who own these seven-year issues. Under normal conditions, investors receive interest payments from those who use their seven-year notes as collateral to raise cash. This week's coupon debt supply, worth $99 billion, comes as the Federal Reserve conducts two sales this week of shorter-dated Treasuries as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist." While the Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries this week as part of the program, the myriad securities at auction had some investors wondering if there would be sufficient appetite for all of the shorter-dated debt. The Fed on Wednesday purchased $1.84 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2041 as part of Operation Twist in a bid to hold down long-term borrowing costs. Market players were also keeping an eye on rising oil and gasoline prices, which could curb consumer spending and thwart economic recovery. Crude oil for March delivery, as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rose for a fifth day in a row. It settled up 3 cents at $106.28 a barrel on Wednesday, marking the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 4, 2011. While some economists reckon rising energy costs could slow long-term U.S. growth, some traders bet higher prices to heat homes and run cars could cause short-term inflation pressure. The breakeven rate on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities flirted its highest level since last May. The yield spread between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasuries was 2.05 percent late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.