NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday, extending earlier gains tied to safe-haven buying on persistent worries about Greece's financial health and political tension in Iran and Syria.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 16/32 in price with a yield of 2.01 percent, down 5 basis points from late Tuesday.

The 10-year yield briefly dipped below 2 percent, shrinking its premium over the two-year note yield to 1.71 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)