* Treasury to sell $29 bln of 7-year notes * Greece concerns likely to keep yields in recent range * Fed selling shorter-dated Treasures under Operation Twist By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Thursday as investor desire for price concessions ahead of new supply offset concerns that Greece will struggle to meet the demands of a new bailout package. Many investors are doubtful whether Greece will be able to meet the requirements of the 130-billion-euro bailout, approved by euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday, and avoid a disorderly default that could impact global debt markets. But investors keen for lower prices going into an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes throttled potential safety bidding from the worries over Europe. "Greece has taken a back seat for now, though it is inevitable that it will dominate the market in the very near future," said Gavin Nolan, director of market research at Markit in New York. The Treasury's auction of seven-year notes on Thursday afternoon will round out this week's sales of $99 billion of new debt. Auctions of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday were met with solid demand, as Treasuries remained the low-risk investment of choice. Investors will often move to cheapen Treasuries going into such auctions. The Federal Reserve also has been selling this week. The central bank on Thursday will sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of Treasuries expiring April 2014 through February 2015 as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist." Earlier in the week the Fed sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries maturing December 2012 through May 2013. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with their yield little changed from late Wednesday at 2.02 percent. Current yields are not far off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November. "We have been bearish bonds, but we were caught wrong in the short-run not expecting to be stuck in a range that has been relentlessly going nowhere," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. "Bottom-line, U.S. Treasuries were the suboptimal way to express our cautiously optimistic views that things aren't that bad in the economy and that risk markets would rally," he said. Ahead of Thursday's sale, seven-year notes were trading steady in price to yield 1.41 percent. In the when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the high yield might print at the auction, seven-year notes were trading with a yield near 1.43 percent. Early Thursday price losses were briefly extended after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged last week, holding at the lowest since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession. Thirty-year bonds were trading unchanged in price to yield 3.16 percent.