* Caution about Europe despite Greek bailout deal
* High energy costs may crimp consumer demand
* US benchmark yields down 8 bps since Tuesday
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose modestly on Friday, extending the week's gains
as concern over soaring oil prices' economic impact and the euro
zone's debt woes underpinned demand for low-risk assets.
Treasuries were on track for their best weekly performance
in four weeks, although yields remain mired in the middle of a
range that has held since early November.
Rising energy costs have raised worries about the potential
for slower consumer demand, which has supported the safe-haven
appeal of U.S. government debt.
Brent crude oil rose toward $124 a barrel on Friday
and was heading for a fifth straight weekly gain in concerns
over potential cuts in Iranian supply. U.S. crude was
trading about 45 cents higher near $108.28, extending its rally
into a seventh day in its longest rising streak since a 10-day
gain in December 2009.
"The recent resurgence in the price of crude oil has led to
speculation that, in a repeat of what happened at this time last
year, a spike in energy prices could undermine real economic
growth just when the recovery appears to be gathering momentum
again," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 6/32
higher in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2 percent late
Thursday. Benchmark yields have lost nine basis points since
Tuesday's close to trade very near the middle of a range of 1.79
percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since Nov. 1.
"Daily momentum is now bullish," said John Briggs, Treasury
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, pegging
10-year price resistance at a yield of 1.8 percent and support
at 2.1 percent, then 2.25 percent and 2.4 percent.
Treasuries rallied on Thursday after strong
demand in an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes forced
some investors to buy on the open market to cover positions.
The auction of seven-year notes drew the highest demand from
investors and direct bidders since the seven-year maturity was
reintroduced three years ago.
While euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday agreed on a
130-billion-euro rescue package for Greece, investors remained
wary about the country's long-term financial stability and
continued to ponder the financial outlook for other
debt-troubled European countries like Italy, Portugal and
Ireland.
The market was unmoved by data showing a slight improvement
in consumer sentiment in February, and slower new U.S.
single-family home sales in January.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading on
the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 75.3, edging
up from 75.0 the month before to the highest level since
February 2011. It surpassed economists' expectations of 73.0 and
recovered from a decline to 72.5 in February's preliminary
reading.
The Commerce Department said new home sales slipped 0.9
percent to a seasonally adjusted 321,000-unit annual rate.
December's sales pace was revised up to 324,000 units, the
highest in a year, from the previously reported 307,000 units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales at a
315,000-unit rate. Compared to January last year, new home sales
were up 3.5 percent.