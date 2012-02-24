* Jitters about Europe resurface after Greece bailout * Surging oil prices fuel growth worries * Longer-dated issues on track for best week in four * Yields stuck in a range set back in November By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as lingering worries about Europe's debt crisis and concerns over soaring oil prices stoked safe-haven demand for bonds, giving longer-dated issues their best week in four weeks. Still Treasury yields are stuck in the middle of a range that has held since early November after the benchmark 10-year yield touched its highest level in about month this week in reaction to Greece finally receiving a 130-billion-euro bailout to avert a chaotic default. The bond market sell-off quickly faded as the optimism over Greece's second rescue package was displaced by nagging doubts the aid is enough to ring-fence that nation's long-term financial problems and prevent them from spreading into the global crisis, analysts said. "We are bouncing around here because of the interpretations of the situation in Europe," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, which manages about $400 billion. "There is a reasonable chance that this might work. Then, there is one that it might not," he said of the Greece bailout. As investors continue to grapple with Europe's fiscal predicament, they have also cast a wary eye on the surge in energy costs stemming from anxious buying tied to tensions over Iran's suspected nuclear ambitions and cuts in supply. Global oil prices topping $125 a barrel on Friday, as average U.S. gasoline prices rose to $3.65 a gallon in the latest week. Investors fear surging energy expenses would slow business and consumer spending, threatening to tip the world back into recession. "There are more concerns about rising gasoline prices. If gas prices keep rising, that's going to hurt the economy and fuel talk of a double-dip (recession)," Kochan said. On unusually light volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded up 5/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2 percent late Thursday. They touched a 2.08 percent yield on Tuesday in reaction to the Greece bailout. Benchmark yields were down 3 basis points on the week, the first weekly decline in four weeks. They were still near the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since Nov. 1. The 30-year bond last traded up 24/32 in price, yielding 3.10 percent, down 4 basis points from Thursday and 5 basis points from a week ago. Longer-dated Treasuries fared better than shorter-dated issues. The two-year note was unchanged with a yield of 0.305 percent, up 1 basis point from last Friday.