NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds gained over a point in price on Monday as worries that rising oil prices might slow global growth bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-2/32 higher in price to yield 3.05 percent, down from 3.10 percent late Friday. The bond yield was the lowest since Feb. 3.\