By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. Treasuries prices
rose on Tuesday after new orders for U.S. manufactured goods
fell in January by the most in three years, suggesting the
economy started the year on a weaker footing than thought.
Bonds had been steady before the report, supported by
concerns over the impact of elevated oil prices on global
demand. European sovereign debt spreads also widened, a
supporting influence for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32, their yields
easing to 1.91 percent from 1.93 percent before the report.
"Durable goods orders were significantly weaker than
expected, which shot Treasury prices to the highs of the day,"
said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
Prices for U.S. single-family homes fell in December,
according to an S&P/Case-Shiller report, which also supported
Treasuries prices.
Month-end demand also supported Treasuries prices, but with
a caveat, Canavan said. Month-end demand would typically be a
bigger factor in a month when the Treasury had sold long-term
debt, as it did in February.
But with the Federal Reserve buying long-term debt as part
of its "Operation Twist" effort to keep long-term interest rates
low, there is less long-term debt outstanding than would have
been the case.
That limits the extension of the Treasury indexes to which
money managers benchmark their average portfolio durations so
they need to buy less than usual to reach those benchmarks.