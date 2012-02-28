NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed gains on Tuesday on news that U.S. consumer confidence rose to a one-year high in February.

Benchmark 10-year notes, which were up 6/32 before the consumer confidence data, were up 4/32 afterwards, leaving their yields at 1.91 percent.

The Conference Board said its U.S. consumer confidence index rose in February to 70.8 from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January.