* Most gains erased after jump in consumer confidence
* Month-end buying limits potential downside
* Unexpected weakness in orders boosted bonds early in day
* Weak single-family home-price index was supportive
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. Treasuries prices
were only slightly firmer on Tuesday after an upbeat report on
consumer confidence prompted bonds to erase most early gains.
The Conference Board reported a jump in its February U.S.
consumer confidence index to 70.8 from an upwardly revised 61.5
in January.
A bounce in stocks also took some of the earlier steam out
of Treasuries, said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
Looking ahead, investors, will focus on Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony set for
Wednesday and Thursday to see if he endorses
stronger-than-expected labor market and consumer confidence
data.
Before the improved confidence data, Treasuries had made
modest gains based on drops in new orders for U.S. manufactured
goods and in single-family home prices.
Throughout the session, month-end buying remained a
supportive influence, participants said, limiting the downside.
At midday, benchmark 10-year notes were
unchanged on the day, yielding 1.93 percent.
Analysts tied the jump in confidence to improvement in the
labor market, the latter a positive development for riskier
assets like stocks, but a negative influence on safe-haven
assets like U.S. Treasuries.
"If weekly jobless claims stay near 350,000, we think rates
will head slightly higher," said Wil Stith, portfolio manager of
the MTB Intermediate Bond Fund in Baltimore, Md.
A 10-year Treasury yielding just above 1.9 percent offers
investors little relative value, Stith said. "We are looking to
corporate debt for higher yields, especially if new jobless
claims remain near 350,000 or 345,000 a week," he said. "We're
definitely underweight Treasuries."
A report that showed durable goods orders fell in January
lent Treasuries support, especially early in the session.
"Durable goods orders were significantly weaker than
expected, which shot Treasury prices to the highs of the day,"
said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
The S&P/Case Shiller report, which showed prices for U.S.
single-family homes fell in December, also supported Treasuries
prices early on.
So did month-end demand, but with a caveat, Canavan said.
Month-end demand would typically be a bigger factor in a month
when the Treasury sold long-term debt, as it did in February.
But with the Federal Reserve buying long-term debt in its
"Operation Twist" effort to keep long-term rates low, there is
less long-term debt outstanding than would have been the case.
That limits the extension of the Treasury indexes to which
money managers benchmark their average portfolio durations so
they need to buy less than usual to reach those benchmarks.
Still, month-end buying "will be applying some upward
pressure to Treasury prices," for the next couple of days, said
Stith. The absence of new coupon supply this week is also
supportive for Treasuries, he said.
When Bernanke addresses Congress on Wednesday investors
will, among other things, look to see how much faith he has in
the U.S. economic recovery.
Analysts said the drop in January durable goods orders
reported by the government on Tuesday could heighten interest in
the Institute for Supply Management's February manufacturing
index due on Thursday.