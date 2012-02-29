Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign banks scale back ties
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed early gains on Wednesday after the government reported an upward revision to U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth.
Benchmark 10-year notes, up 5/32 before the report was released, were up 4/32 afterwards, yielding 1.93 percent. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.
The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than intially thought in the final quarter of 2011, aided by slightly firmer consumer and business spending.
The report could allay some concern about a potential slowdown in growth in early 2012.
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)